Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Purchased by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 283.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 94,592 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Berman Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $13,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,108.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 125.4% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VT traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.13. 39,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,011,972. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.64 and a fifty-two week high of $107.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.58.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.