VAULT Price Down 9.6% Over Last 7 Days (VAULT)

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. VAULT has a market cap of $2.19 million and approximately $991.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VAULT coin can now be purchased for about $4.78 or 0.00011099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VAULT has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00071185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.02 or 0.00113951 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $72.61 or 0.00168791 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,986.15 or 0.06941956 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,137.15 or 1.00281728 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $335.34 or 0.00779562 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VAULT Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 457,500 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

VAULT Coin Trading

