Vega Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7.86 Million (VEGA)

Vega Protocol (CURRENCY:VEGA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. During the last week, Vega Protocol has traded down 15.8% against the dollar. One Vega Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $17.52 or 0.00041603 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vega Protocol has a market capitalization of $28.80 million and $7.86 million worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vega Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00054125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002673 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00125768 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00012545 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00045016 BTC.

About Vega Protocol

Vega Protocol is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 1,644,007 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

Buying and Selling Vega Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vega Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vega Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vega Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vega Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vega Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.