Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)’s stock price dropped 7.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.92 and last traded at $5.92. Approximately 22,668 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,214,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.

VLDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average of $10.24.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 293.18% and a negative return on equity of 71.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Velodyne Lidar news, CEO Anand Gopalan sold 30,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $276,946.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 443,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,108.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Mathew Rekow sold 40,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $306,644.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 104,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,999.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,840 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,326,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,587,000. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 258.9% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 269,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 194,142 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 98.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 55,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

