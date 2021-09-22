Verasity Price Hits $0.0316 on Top Exchanges (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar. One Verasity coin can now be purchased for $0.0316 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges. Verasity has a market capitalization of $141.20 million and approximately $44.27 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000349 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000424 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.35 or 0.00127265 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Verasity Coin Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,368,525,869 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,185,346 coins. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

