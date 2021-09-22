Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) PT Raised to $44.00 at DA Davidson

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) had its price target hoisted by analysts at DA Davidson from $40.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.44% from the company’s previous close.

VBTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Veritex stock opened at $34.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Veritex has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $37.99.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Veritex had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $79.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veritex will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veritex news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 5,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $189,018.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $526,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 385,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,530,094.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,250 shares of company stock worth $745,454. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Veritex by 5.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 187,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,632,000 after acquiring an additional 8,837 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 42.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,451,000 after buying an additional 53,916 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 9.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 223,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,906,000 after buying an additional 20,163 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 92,385.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 12,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 7.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

