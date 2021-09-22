Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,168 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 1,097.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the first quarter worth $137,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the first quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the first quarter worth $191,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRRM stock opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 46.03 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Verra Mobility Co. has a twelve month low of $9.16 and a twelve month high of $17.50.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $128.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.94 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 16.49%. Equities research analysts predict that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Verra Mobility news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 18,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patricia Chiodo sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $1,274,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,285,750 shares of company stock worth $135,686,400 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRRM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verra Mobility has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.70.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

