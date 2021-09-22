Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VRCA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verrica Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $303.49 million, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 2.27. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.17.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRCA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $355,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 2,540.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 117,442 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 856.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 319,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 286,134 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 63.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the period. 36.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

