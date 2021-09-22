Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Purchased by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,517 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.70.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $185.80 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $184.78 and a twelve month high of $280.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $196.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.81. The company has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at $13,599,827.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

