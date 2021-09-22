Viacoin (VIA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17,594.00

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 21st. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000535 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Viacoin has a market cap of $5.05 million and $17,594.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.50 or 0.00359065 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007400 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000627 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000458 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.