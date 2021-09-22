VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Price Tops $0.74 on Major Exchanges

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. During the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar. VIDT Datalink has a market capitalization of $36.59 million and $12.83 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDT Datalink coin can currently be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00001754 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00054380 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.47 or 0.00126663 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00012609 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00045013 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Coin Profile

VIDT Datalink is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. The official website for VIDT Datalink is about.v-id.org . VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

VIDT Datalink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDT Datalink using one of the exchanges listed above.

