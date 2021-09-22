Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,909 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Viemed Healthcare were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 8.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Viemed Healthcare by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Viemed Healthcare by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Viemed Healthcare by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Viemed Healthcare by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

VMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Acumen Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Viemed Healthcare stock opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.44 million, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.47. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $10.96.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.50 million. Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 13.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viemed Healthcare Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

