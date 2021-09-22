Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VMEO. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Vimeo from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on Vimeo from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Vimeo in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Vimeo from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Vimeo from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.14.

NASDAQ VMEO opened at $32.39 on Wednesday. Vimeo has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.87.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $96.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.78 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vimeo will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

