Vincent P. Pangrazio Sells 150 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.15, for a total value of $33,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vincent P. Pangrazio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 31st, Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 1,971 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total transaction of $416,807.37.

On Thursday, July 15th, Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 150 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.25, for a total transaction of $17,437.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SITM opened at $216.72 on Wednesday. SiTime Co. has a 12 month low of $71.59 and a 12 month high of $232.27. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,418.00, a P/E/G ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.68.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.04 million. SiTime had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. The company’s revenue was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SiTime from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of SiTime from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITM. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of SiTime by 0.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in SiTime by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SiTime by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

