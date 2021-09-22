Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) Shares Down 2.8%

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG)’s stock price fell 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.44 and last traded at $6.58. 91,432 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 21,670,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.77.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.82.

Get Vinco Ventures alerts:

Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.69 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vinco Ventures in the second quarter worth approximately $641,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Vinco Ventures in the second quarter worth approximately $628,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vinco Ventures by 122.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 78,773 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vinco Ventures in the first quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vinco Ventures in the second quarter worth approximately $514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.58% of the company’s stock.

About Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG)

Vinco Ventures, Inc is a consumer products and digital marketing company. Its brands include The 911 Help Now, Global Clean Solutions, HMNRTH, 4keeps Roses, Purple Mountain Clean, and Royalty Streams. The company operates through the following tools: Honey Badger Media and Pop Nation. Honey Badger Media is a full service content monetization company that focuses on brand specific messaging and by leveraging internal assets and long term strategic partners; designs digital campaigns from creation to monetization.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vinco Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinco Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.