Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Reduced by Kalos Management Inc.

Kalos Management Inc. lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,843 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,564,316.30. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,316.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,813 shares of company stock worth $20,342,613 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.52.

V traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.62. The stock had a trading volume of 23,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,233,710. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.77. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

