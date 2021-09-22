Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Visteon in a report released on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.65. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Visteon’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.96 EPS.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.35). Visteon had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.38 million.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Visteon from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.75.

Shares of VC opened at $95.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.34. Visteon has a twelve month low of $64.22 and a twelve month high of $147.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 93.22 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Visteon by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 16,646 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Visteon by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Visteon by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,514,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Visteon by 2,962.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Visteon by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,756,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 8,836 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total value of $1,017,200.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,119.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

