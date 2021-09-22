Vladimir Mitnovetski Purchases 1,353 Shares of Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR) Stock

Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR) insider Vladimir Mitnovetski acquired 1,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of A$12.50 ($8.93) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,912.50 ($12,080.36).

Vladimir Mitnovetski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Vladimir Mitnovetski bought 10,000 shares of Dicker Data stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$12.80 ($9.14) per share, with a total value of A$128,000.00 ($91,428.57).

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.88.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. Dicker Data’s payout ratio is presently 101.41%.

About Dicker Data

Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, and related products in Australia and New Zealand. It sells its products to approximately 6,000 resellers. The company was formerly known as Rodin Corporation Pty Limited. Dicker Data Limited was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Kurnell, Australia.

