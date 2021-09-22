Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Bought by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,086 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VMC. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 135.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth $52,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Vulcan Materials news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total value of $12,971,175.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,140,313.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total value of $685,007.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,693.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,795 shares of company stock worth $19,874,999 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

Vulcan Materials stock traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,657. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $125.60 and a fifty-two week high of $194.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.63.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

