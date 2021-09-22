Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.05% of Wabash National worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WNC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Wabash National by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,831,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,227,000 after acquiring an additional 605,153 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Wabash National by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,815,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,129,000 after acquiring an additional 473,645 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the 1st quarter worth about $3,971,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,095,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,996,000 after purchasing an additional 195,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,161,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,591,000 after purchasing an additional 165,475 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $29,541.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,387,874.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WNC opened at $14.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.08. Wabash National Co. has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $20.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.13 million, a PE ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 1.84.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $449.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 213.33%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Wabash National Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

