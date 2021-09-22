WABnetwork (WAB) Trading Down 10.9% Over Last 7 Days

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded 96.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. WABnetwork has a market cap of $144,052.28 and $3.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WABnetwork coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WABnetwork has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WABnetwork alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00054707 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002683 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.83 or 0.00127080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00012610 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00045178 BTC.

WABnetwork Profile

WAB is a coin. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 16,994,541,755 coins. WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@WABnetwork . The official website for WABnetwork is wab.network

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

WABnetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WABnetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WABnetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WABnetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WABnetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.