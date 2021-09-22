Wallbridge Mining (OTCMKTS:WLBMF) Shares Down 4.4%

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WLBMF)’s share price traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.42. 349,549 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 226,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.46.

Wallbridge Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WLBMF)

Wallbridge Mining Co Ltd. engages in the acquisition, discovery, development, and production of metals. Its project portfolio includes Denison property, Parking Offset properties, East Range properties, Fenelon, and Beschefer. The company was founded by Risto Laamanen on June 3, 1996 and is headquartered in Lively, Canada.

