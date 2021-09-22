Wanchain (WAN) One Day Volume Hits $5.11 Million

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 22nd. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00001802 BTC on exchanges. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $148.56 million and $5.11 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.17 or 0.00150699 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004207 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $213.22 or 0.00500712 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00016853 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00043613 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00012695 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,120.96 or 0.02632412 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 193,652,739 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

