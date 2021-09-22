Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.50

Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:W7L opened at GBX 207.22 ($2.71) on Wednesday. Warpaint London has a 52-week low of GBX 62 ($0.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 240 ($3.14). The company has a market cap of £159.04 million and a P/E ratio of -166.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.59, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 6.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 189.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 148.90.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Warpaint London in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers eye, face make-up, lip, and nail products; gift products; accessories and sets; brushes; and others. It also provides supply chain management services; and operates as a wholesaler.

