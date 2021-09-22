Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.05% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of WATR stock opened at GBX 1,190 ($15.55) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,147.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 929.96. Water Intelligence has a 12 month low of GBX 390 ($5.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,394 ($18.21). The company has a market capitalization of £218.60 million and a PE ratio of 66.39.
Water Intelligence Company Profile
Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?
Receive News & Ratings for Water Intelligence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Water Intelligence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.