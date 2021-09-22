Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of WATR stock opened at GBX 1,190 ($15.55) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,147.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 929.96. Water Intelligence has a 12 month low of GBX 390 ($5.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,394 ($18.21). The company has a market capitalization of £218.60 million and a PE ratio of 66.39.

Water Intelligence plc provides leak detection and remediation products and services for residential, commercial, and municipal customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Franchise Royalty Income, Franchise-Related Activities, US Corporate Operated Locations, and International Corporate Operated Locations segments.

