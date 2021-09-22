Wedbush Weighs in on Signature Bank’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Signature Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, September 17th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini anticipates that the bank will earn $19.10 per share for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $480.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.43 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Signature Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.88.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $249.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $249.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $71.44 and a 12 month high of $272.54.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Signature Bank by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 542,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,442,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Signature Bank by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth $45,000.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.49%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

