Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) will report earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Welbilt’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.19. Welbilt reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Welbilt.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Welbilt had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 92.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Seaport Global Securities cut Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. William Blair cut Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. CL King cut Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, upped their target price on Welbilt from $24.75 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.38.

Shares of WBT traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.56. 20,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,384,847. Welbilt has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $25.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.63 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.52.

In related news, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 15,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $361,149.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at $993,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Welbilt by 2,214.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Welbilt by 4,865.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Welbilt during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Welbilt during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Welbilt by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

