Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.780-$0.830 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Welltower from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho started coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised Welltower from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.55.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $85.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Welltower has a 12 month low of $51.22 and a 12 month high of $89.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.98. The stock has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 61.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. Analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.54%.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

