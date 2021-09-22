WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Short Interest Update

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 928,800 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the August 15th total of 768,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 255,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms recently commented on WSBC. Raymond James cut WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Get WesBanco alerts:

NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $30.55 on Wednesday. WesBanco has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $39.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.94 and a 200-day moving average of $35.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.09.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.26. WesBanco had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $151.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that WesBanco will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is presently 70.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of WesBanco during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.