Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Taylor Wealth Management Partners

Taylor Wealth Management Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 112.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 360.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Western Digital by 45.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Digital alerts:

WDC traded up $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.49. 39,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,467,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.58. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $35.29 and a 1 year high of $78.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.78.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WDC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.10.

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices and Solutions and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products and wafers.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.