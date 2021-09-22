Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 6,064 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 29.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 64,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,509,000 after purchasing an additional 14,663 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 55.0% during the first quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 62,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,957,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $2,413,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $1,581,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 85,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DGX opened at $154.34 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $108.28 and a 1-year high of $160.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.96 and a 200 day moving average of $136.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.18%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $1,337,278.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

