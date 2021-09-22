Westpac Banking Corp Grows Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 394.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 54,120 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $5,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 403.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$108.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a $83.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.65.

NYSE:CP opened at $64.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.42 and its 200 day moving average is $74.78. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.79 and a fifty-two week high of $83.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1512 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 23.86%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

