Westpac Banking Corp Has $5.78 Million Holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,537 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $5,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 16.6% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 22,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,594,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,492,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 70.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,761,000 after buying an additional 36,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 18.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their target price on CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.33.

CoreSite Realty stock opened at $150.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.04, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.28. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $107.23 and a 52-week high of $155.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.26.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 143.10% and a net margin of 13.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 95.67%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total value of $555,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total value of $104,430.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,614.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,856 shares of company stock worth $1,508,604. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

