Westpac Banking Corp Invests $4.39 Million in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 51,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 38.0% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 233,050.0% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,322 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 26.7% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares during the last quarter. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

RCL opened at $82.92 on Wednesday. Royal Caribbean Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.22. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.80.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.36 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 5,080 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total transaction of $411,276.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.08.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.