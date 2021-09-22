Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 41,159 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,159 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.11% of Travel + Leisure worth $5,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth $33,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TNL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of TNL opened at $54.87 on Wednesday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $68.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.72 and a 200 day moving average of $59.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.93.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.04 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is -127.66%.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $36,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.10 per share, for a total transaction of $52,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.