Westpac Banking Corp Sells 2,439 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $4,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,439,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,053,121,000 after purchasing an additional 12,162,366 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 43,342,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,937,000 after purchasing an additional 370,122 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,345,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,881,000 after purchasing an additional 821,451 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 130.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 9,759,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,508,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,663,000 after acquiring an additional 578,881 shares during the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $240,249.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HPE. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.62.

HPE opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day moving average is $15.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

