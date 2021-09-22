Westpac Banking Corp Sells 4,123 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,123 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,954,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,081,410,000 after purchasing an additional 211,818 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,513,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,216,000 after purchasing an additional 225,572 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,514,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,424,000 after purchasing an additional 757,062 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,136,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,820,000 after acquiring an additional 204,250 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,904,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,641,000 after acquiring an additional 34,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMP. increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 target price (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.94.

AMP opened at $253.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $262.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.41. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.82 and a 1 year high of $277.95. The company has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total value of $5,298,075.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,055 shares in the company, valued at $18,198,056.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

