Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) Trading Down 2%

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFCF) shares were down 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.30 and last traded at $14.00. Approximately 2,206 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 5,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.28.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.37. The firm has a market cap of $84.51 million, a P/E ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Where Food Comes From during the 2nd quarter valued at about $378,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Where Food Comes From during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,686,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Where Food Comes From during the 2nd quarter valued at about $656,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Where Food Comes From during the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Where Food Comes From during the 2nd quarter valued at about $384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.35% of the company’s stock.

Where Food Comes From Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WFCF)

Where Food Comes From, Inc engages in the provision of food production audits. It uses rigorous verification processes to ensure that claims made by food producers and processors are accurate. It operates through the following segments: Verification and Certification, Software Sales and Related Consulting, and Other.

