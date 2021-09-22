William J. Ruh Sells 20,000 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Director William J. Ruh sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ NCNO opened at $77.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.30 and a beta of 1.88. nCino, Inc. has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $90.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.72.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. nCino had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in nCino by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,202,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,100,000 after buying an additional 1,125,981 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in nCino by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,700,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,658,000 after buying an additional 142,701 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in nCino by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,210,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,309,000 after buying an additional 579,251 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in nCino by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,260,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,391,000 after buying an additional 1,628,407 shares during the period. Finally, HMI Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in nCino in the first quarter worth $159,212,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on nCino in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research upped their price target on nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. William Blair assumed coverage on nCino in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nCino has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

