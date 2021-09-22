Winfield Associates Inc. Acquires 4,147 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Winfield Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IGSB. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 84,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IGSB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.73. 30,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,049,006. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.76. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $54.48 and a 12 month high of $55.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%.

