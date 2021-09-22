Winfield Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Winfield Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 86.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $79,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.22. 3,432,893 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.34.

