Winfield Associates Inc. Grows Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Winfield Associates Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in ServiceNow by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $4.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $658.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,791. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $609.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $543.02. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $681.10. The company has a market cap of $130.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 787.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total value of $271,215.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,381.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.07, for a total transaction of $9,241,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,208 shares of company stock worth $17,359,693 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price target on ServiceNow from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on ServiceNow from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $648.74.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

