Winfield Associates Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Winfield Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.1% of Winfield Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fundamentun LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 49,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. EQ LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. EQ LLC now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 114,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 340,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,369,000 after buying an additional 30,359 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $3.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $440.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,302,722. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $320.92 and a 12 month high of $456.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $445.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $425.89.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

