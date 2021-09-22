Winfield Associates Inc. Sells 11,958 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Winfield Associates Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,958 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 25.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 723,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,462,000 after acquiring an additional 148,411 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 65,761 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of PFF stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $39.33. The stock had a trading volume of 373,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,483,064. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $35.53 and a one year high of $39.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.152 per share. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.