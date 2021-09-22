Winfield Associates Inc. Sells 1,685 Shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Posted by on Sep 22nd, 2021

Winfield Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the quarter. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Global X FinTech ETF were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FINX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 397.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 638,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,199,000 after buying an additional 510,474 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X FinTech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,343,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,734,000 after buying an additional 167,968 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,463,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,586,000 after buying an additional 161,487 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,529,000 after buying an additional 86,343 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FINX traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $50.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,232. Global X FinTech ETF has a 52-week low of $35.91 and a 52-week high of $52.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.00.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FINX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Receive News & Ratings for Global X FinTech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X FinTech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.