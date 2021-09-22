Winfield Associates Inc. Sells 1,685 Shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Winfield Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the quarter. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Global X FinTech ETF were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FINX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 397.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 638,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,199,000 after buying an additional 510,474 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X FinTech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,343,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,734,000 after buying an additional 167,968 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,463,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,586,000 after buying an additional 161,487 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,529,000 after buying an additional 86,343 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FINX traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $50.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,232. Global X FinTech ETF has a 52-week low of $35.91 and a 52-week high of $52.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.00.

