Wing Finance (WING) Achieves Market Cap of $38.30 Million

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. In the last week, Wing Finance has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. Wing Finance has a total market cap of $38.30 million and approximately $22.40 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $19.50 or 0.00046216 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00065365 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.67 or 0.00167501 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00107649 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,831.28 or 0.06710522 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,228.88 or 1.00088119 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $316.80 or 0.00750869 BTC.

About Wing Finance

Wing Finance’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,089,018 coins and its circulating supply is 1,964,019 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Buying and Selling Wing Finance

