WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 1,034 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 74.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tobam bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $146.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $139.20 and a 12 month high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 66.94%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is 36.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.56.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

