WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $425,000 Holdings in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WOW. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,714,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 713,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,697,000 after acquiring an additional 228,962 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $391,000. MYDA Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 262.3% in the 1st quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 163,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 118,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $345,000. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 532,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,888,786.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $306,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WOW shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Benchmark upped their price target on WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley increased their target price on WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

NYSE:WOW opened at $19.41 on Wednesday. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $23.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.90. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.34 and a beta of 2.09.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.37). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.78 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW).

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.