WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $429,000 Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,734 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 2,812 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBY. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy stock opened at $106.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.16. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.93 and a fifty-two week high of $128.57. The company has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $92,678.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total transaction of $537,195.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.44.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.