WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 1,497 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 38.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 1,069.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 97.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 60.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 72.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ZTS opened at $201.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.94. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.41 and a 52-week high of $210.10. The company has a market cap of $95.27 billion, a PE ratio of 50.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total transaction of $2,951,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,003 shares of company stock valued at $9,711,854. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James downgraded Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Argus raised their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.82.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

